The TV show Cruel Intentions on Prime Video is being canceled

The TV series "Cruel Intentions". Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Amazon Prime Video streaming platform decided to cancel the popular TV show "Cruel Intentions". The drama was based on the 1999 film of the same name.

It was reported by Variety.

Prime Video to cancel the TV show "Cruel Intentions"

The drama TV show debuted on the streaming service in November 2024 and became the TV version of the popular Roger Kumble film "Cruel Intentions", which was based on the novel "Dangerous Liaisons" by Pierre Choderlo de Laclos.

The plot of the TV show revolves around stepsiblings Lucien and Caroline, who are studying at the college together. They are representatives of the golden youth who are used to manipulating others. One day, Caroline suggests that Lucien seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the college, but the game gets out of hand.

The main roles were played by Sarah Katherine Hook, Zac Burgess, and Savannah Lee Smith. The TV show also features Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Claire Forlani, and John Tenney.

The TV adaptation failed to replicate the success of the film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. Despite the high expectations, the rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes was only 24%, and on IMDb, it has a score of 5.5 out of 10.

