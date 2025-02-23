Spider-Man 4 — Release date pushed to late July 2025

The movie Spider-Man. Photo: instagram.com/spidermanmovie

Fans of the Spider-Man franchise will have to wait for the new movie. Sony Pictures has postponed the premiere date of the superhero action movie with Tom Holland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spider-Man 4 — What is the release date?

The film company has decided to postpone the premiere of the Marvel movie to the end of July 2026. Although the final title of the fourth movie starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker has not been announced, the new premiere date is already known — July 31, 2026.

The decision to postpone the screening was made because the actor is involved in Christopher Nolan's new movie The Odyssey, scheduled to release on July 17, 2026.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Photo: instagram.com/spidermanmovie

It should be noted that the last solo movie from the Marvel universe about the adventures of Spider-Man was released in 2021. So fans are looking forward to the continuation of the superhero's adventures.

