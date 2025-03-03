Best Actor Oscars 2025 — Who won the award

Nominees for the Oscars 2025. Photo: Reuters

The winner in the Best Actor nomination was announced at the Oscars 2025 in Los Angeles. It went to Adrien Brody.

Adrien Brody won the Oscars 2025

Hollywood actor Adrien Brody received a golden statuette from the Academy this year. He won the nomination for his role as Laszlo Tóth in the movie The Brutalist.

This is the second statuette for the actor. Brody was once the youngest Oscars winner for The Pianist, which he won in 2003.

In the historical drama The Brutalist, Brody played the role of Jewish-Hungarian architect Laszlo Tóth, who immigrates to the United States in search of escape after being sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp. In his new country, Tóth tries to find a better life for his family, but his new job presents him with new challenges.

Timothée Chalamet (as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (as John "Devine G" Whitfield in Sing Sing), Rafe Fines (as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in Conclave) and Sebastian Stan (as Donald Trump in The Apprentice: The Trump Story) also competed for the Best Actor nomination.

