Netflix debuts French comedic caper with Vincent Cassel

4 April 2025 16:20
Maria Kovalenko - editor
Banger on Netflix — A new comedy with Vincent Cassel is now online
Banger 2025 movie. Photo: Netflix
Netflix announces the premiere of the new movie Banger. The movie stars the outstanding French actor Vincent Cassel.

The movie is already available on Netflix.

What Banger is about

The main character is a long-forgotten DJ named Scorpex. One day, an intelligence agent offers him to join a case about a criminal gang connected to his former rival. And Scorpex sees this as a great chance to return to the big stage.

The film stars 58-year-old Vincent Cassel in the title role, with Laura Felpin and Mister V as his co-stars.

