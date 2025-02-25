The White Lotus has been extended for the fourth season — Video

The White Lotus poster. Photo: Instagram.com/thewhitelotus

The premiere of the third season of the popular series White Lotus was a success. So the creators of the project decided not to stop there, and announced the sequel on TikTok.

New season release date

The series' creators shared a short video announcing the new season on their social media page.

"Good news travels fast. The White Lotus is excited to welcome you to a new destination", the video caption reads.

The video quickly went viral among fans eager to hear the news. Now, fans can only guess what awaits them in the new season of the hit series.

In the comments below the video, fans from all over the world share their theories about the plot and developments in the next episodes.

The third season of White Lotus premiered on February 16, 2025. On the eve of the premiere, a scandal erupted around the project due to the participation of Russian actor Yuri Kolokolnikov in one of the episodes.

The plot of the White Lotus series revolves around the guests and staff of the White Lotus Hotel on a paradise island. Each of the vacationers hopes to spend a week at the resort in peace and comfort, but a mysterious crime changes all plans.

Earlier, it became known that the premiere of Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland was postponed.

HBO Channel announced the premiere date of the TV series The Last of Us.