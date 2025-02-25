Dwayne Johnson and his daughters repeat a funny dance on TikTok — video

Dwayne Johnson. Photo: instagram.com/therock

American actor Dwayne Johnson, known as "The Rock," has pleased his fans with a new video with his daughters doing some dancing.

The actor shared the funny video on TikTok.

Dwayne Johnson and his daughters support the dance trend

The Fast and the Furious star gladly agrees to all the fun his daughters offer him. Jasmine, 10, and Tiana, 7, together with their star dad, recorded a funny dance to the track Wait by Heryn, which went viral on social media.

@therock Waiiit! 🖐🏾 When my lil’ tornados 🌪️ say "daddy we got two minutes to rock this dance" 🕺 💃 And the confident walk away high five 🙌🏾 drip like I actually just did something 😂 ♬ original sound - The Rock

"When my lil' tornadoes say: "Daddy, we got two minutes to rock this dance". And the confident walk away high-five drip like I actually just did something," Johnson wrote under the video.

In the comments, fans supported the actor and wrote that his daughters are very lucky to have a father who shares their interests.

Previously, we wrote about the 2025 SAG Awards winners and Oscar nominees.