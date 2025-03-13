Controversy around Snow White 2025 movie scales back premiere in the US

Snow White movie. Photo: Disney

Disney has been forced to postpone the official premiere of the movie Snow White, which is due to be released next week. The new movie adaptation of the famous fairy tale faced a large wave of hate.

This was reported by Page Six.

Scandals around "Snow White" — what happened?

On the eve of the world premiere, an official presentation of the fantasy movie was to take place in Hollywood. However, Disney decided to postpone the event and change its format.

This Saturday, the film was scheduled to open at the El Capitan Cinema in Los Angeles, but the high-profile presentation had to be postponed. Instead, a private party will be held on Tuesday to which only the film crew, guests and photographers are invited, but journalists and media representatives are not allowed to attend.

The company had to make this decision due to a lot of negative publicity surrounding the main actresses Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler. Photo: Reuters

At the beginning of the filming process, the filmmakers were criticized on social media for their choice of actresses. Many viewers felt that 23-year-old Zegler was not the best candidate for the role of Snow White, particularly because of her Colombian heritage and her inconsistency with the image of the Grimm fairy tale heroine.

Rachel Zegler. Photo: Reuters

The actress received a lot of criticism and racist prejudice online because of her skin color and appearance. Also, according to some commentators, Zelger will "lose" against Gal Gadot in the role of the Evil Queen, who is jealous of Snow White's beauty in the story.

In addition, a loud scandal erupted after Zelger supported Palestine in the conflict with Israel. This caused considerable tension between her and Gadot, who is Israeli and even served in the Israeli army. The 39-year-old Wonder Woman star has stood by her homeland and spoken out strongly against those who have expressed support for Hamas.

Gal Gadot. Photo: Reuters

The long-awaited fairy tale will be released in the US on March 21.

