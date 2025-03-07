What to watch on March 8 — the best films for a party with girlfriends

The film Ocean’s 8. Photo: scene from the film

If you’re planning to celebrate March 8 with your girlfriends, this selection of light and inspirational films will definitely come in handy. Immerse yourself in nostalgia with your favorite films or discover new stories.

Find the best films for your night out with your girlfriends.

Bride Wars (2009)

What could be more fun than getting married with your best friend on the same day in the most desirable location? But what if one of you has to give up your dream for the other? This is a story about how true friendship can overcome any obstacles.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

The protagonist, Rebecca, loves shopping, but she buys so much that she is drowning in debt. Despite this, she dreams of working for a famous fashion glossy but gets the job at the financial magazine and suddenly becomes successful.

Girls Trip (2017)

Four friends go to the music festival in New Orleans to remember what it’s really like to have fun. Hilarious situations, carefree parties, and incredible friendship energy make this film a great choice for the night out with your girlfriends.

The Hustle (2019)

Two skilled con artists meet by chance on the train. One of them is sophisticated and graceful, while the other will empty your pockets in seconds. Then they team up to hit the jackpot.

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

The sister of the famous criminal, Danny Ocean, decides to stage a crazy robbery during the Metropolitan Ball. But for that, she needs a team of true professionals.

Hidden Figures (2016)

The film is based on the real-life story of three mathematicians from NASA. The three women break stereotypes in the male team and make it clear to everyone that they are true professionals.

Barbie (2023)

The loud, bright comedy that turns the idea of the famous doll upside down. Barbie and Ken go into the real world, facing the challenges of modern society.

