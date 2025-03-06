The best highly rated Indian films — what to watch in the evening

The film Khel Khel Mein. Photo: Netflix

There are a lot of stereotypes surrounding Bollywood, but recently, Indian cinema has been delighting viewers with interesting films. Among the variety of genres and plots, everyone can find something for themselves.

The editorial team of Novyny.LIVE tells you about five highly rated Indian films that are worth watching.

Khel Khel Mein (2024)

Seven friends get together for dinner and decide to play an unusual game — answering all calls during the evening only in the presence of others and on speakerphone and reading out SMS messages. But is everyone ready to reveal their secrets?

Super 30 (2019)

The biographical drama tells the story of the mathematician Anand Kumar. He created the special program for gifted children from poor families, which allows them to go to University.

Bhakshak (2024)

The crime thriller, based on real events, tells the story of journalist Vaishali. She takes on the investigation of the dark case of the abuse of girls in the Muzaffarpur orphanage.

Badla (2019)

Naina, the young businesswoman, is accused of the death of her lover. To prove her innocence, she turns to the well-known lawyer for help, and together, they begin their own investigation.

The Kashmir Files (2022)

For many years, the truth about the historical events of Kashmir has been hidden from public view. The film depicts the struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990 and the search for the truth by the descendants of the people.

