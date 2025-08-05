Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Інвестиції arrow EU ramps up gold and coin buying — here's why arrow

EU ramps up gold and coin buying — here's why

5 August 2025 15:44
Borys Zhmur - editor
Borys Zhmur
editor
Massive EU gold buying in 2025 — here's why
Gold bars on euro banknotes. Photo: Pexels
Borys Zhmur - editor
Borys Zhmur
editor

In the second quarter of 2025, interest in gold reached a new peak — demand for the precious metal worldwide increased by 3% year-on-year. Bars, coins, and ETFs were especially actively bought in Europe.

As noted in the report of the World Gold Council (WGC), the reasons were geopolitical tensions, trade risks, inflation, and rising gold prices. In monetary terms, total demand jumped by 45%, to a record USD 132 billion — such a scale was not recorded even during the pandemic period.

Advertisement

"Global markets seek safe havens — and gold is once again the top choice," WGC analysts note.

Investments in gold ETFs have hit a record high since 2020

The most notable growth was demonstrated by ETFs — instruments that allow investing in gold without physically owning the bars. Over the quarter, their reserves increased by 170 tons — almost twice as much as in the previous period. Investors from North America, Asia, and Europe invested the most actively.

European funds attracted 24 tons, mainly at the expense of Germany, the UK, and Switzerland. Experts indicate that investors are reacting to uncertainty in the macroeconomics and are looking for instruments to preserve capital.

"Restoring confidence in gold ETFs is a response to global turmoil and fears of instability," WGC explains.

The bullion and coin market has recovered to a 12-year high

The physical gold segment is also experiencing a revival. According to the WGC, global demand for bars and coins reached 307 tons, up 11% from a year ago. This is the best figure for the first half of 2013.

In China, investors bought 115 tons in the quarter, and in total since the beginning of the year — 239 tons, which is 26% more than in the same period in 2024. The reason was the weakness of the stock market and risks in the economy. In India, demand grew to 46 tons, supported by online sales and small coins.

In Europe, sales of coins and bars increased by 156% — to 28.4 tons. Small formats (1-20 grams), which are convenient to buy and store, became the most popular.

Central banks have slowed down gold purchases

Despite the general increase in interest, central banks have somewhat slowed down the pace of replenishment of reserves. In the second quarter, they purchased 166 tons — 21% less than last year. However, this volume still exceeds the average annual values of the last decade.

The most active buyer was the National Bank of Poland (+19 tons), followed by Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and China. Interestingly, almost 90 tons of purchases took place anonymously — that is, the states do not disclose these transactions publicly, but they are included in the statistics.

What is the essence of the gold boom in the EU?

Amid geopolitical uncertainty, European investors are seeking to lock in stable assets. The real estate market is volatile, stocks are volatile, and deposits do not cover inflation. That is why gold — especially in small formats — has become the chosen instrument for preserving value.

Gold prices are also stimulating demand. The average price per ounce in April-June 2025 reached USD 3,280 — 40% more than a year earlier. Mining grew by only 3% (to 909 tons), and the volume of processing remained low, which further limited supply.

"Gold prices are rising, but supply is not keeping up — that's why investors are looking to consolidate their positions now," the analysts say.

Forecast until the end of 2025

The WGC predicts that interest in gold will remain high, although there may be minor corrections. ETFs will continue to attract investment, but their dynamics will depend on the situation with the USD and rates. Physical gold will continue to grow in demand, especially in the retail segment, despite the high price.

In Europe, interest in bars and coins is likely to remain, both due to macroeconomic risks and the desire to keep savings without being tied to the banking system.

Read also:

The rich take tons of gold to this one country — what happened

Gold nears record — is the United States to blame or thank?

investments money Europe precious metals gold
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

20:34 This unknown billionaire is Germany's richest

19:23 The most popular browsers of 2025 revealed

17:53 A fresh start awaits one astrological sign this week

16:38 Zelensky urges more pressure on Russia after deadly drone strikes

16:14 Classic gazpacho recipe — Spain’s perfect cold summer soup

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

16:01 Your Spotify plan is now more expensive — find out how much

15:44 EU ramps up gold and coin buying — here's why

15:44 The most buyer-friendly real estate market in Europe

15:23 Reliable used cars under 10 years old you can afford

15:06 5 surprising uses for the USB port on your TV

20:34 This unknown billionaire is Germany's richest

19:23 The most popular browsers of 2025 revealed

17:53 A fresh start awaits one astrological sign this week

16:38 Zelensky urges more pressure on Russia after deadly drone strikes

16:14 Classic gazpacho recipe — Spain’s perfect cold summer soup

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

16:01 Your Spotify plan is now more expensive — find out how much

15:44 EU ramps up gold and coin buying — here's why

15:44 The most buyer-friendly real estate market in Europe

15:23 Reliable used cars under 10 years old you can afford

15:06 5 surprising uses for the USB port on your TV

Top news

All News Articles Video

15:00 Ukrainian model reveals what happened in Dubai attack

4 August 2025

15:58Putin open to talks with Zelensky — Kremlin sets conditions

24 July 2025

15:44 Scrambled eggs with tomatoes — quick 5-minute breakfast

30 July 2025

08:48 Just zucchini and eggs? Grandma's trick will wow you

24 July 2025

18:59 Clashes erupt between Thailand and Cambodia near disputed temple

28 July 2025

10:55 3 German SUVs that turned out to be a letdown

23 July 2025

17:19Kremlin sets condition for Zelensky—Putin meeting

22:30Ukraine and Russia conclude talks in Turkey

31 July 2025

10:37 Secret Trump-Russia documents found in US — media report

22 July 2025

22:17 Mechanic takes apart Chinese SUV — here's what shocked him

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information