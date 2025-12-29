How long OLED TVs last compared to other TV technologies

Television with an OLED matrix. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

Ahead of 2026, the TV market is becoming even more confusing: Manufacturers are promoting new types of panels and adding new names to familiar acronyms. In this context, OLED remains the top choice for those seeking the best picture quality, though it has its own nuances.

SlashGear discusses how long an OLED TV will last.

How long will an OLED TV last before needing to be replaced?

People often choose OLED televisions for their deep black color, wide viewing angles, and accurate color and brightness reproduction, though they usually cost more. Owners of OLED televisions typically cite common issues such as uneven shades in certain areas, color halos, and striping.

The most well-known problem is burn-in. Simply put, this is a residual image or "ghost" that appears on the screen when one element remains in one place for too long and the pixel refresh rate does not compensate for it. Sometimes burn-in can be reduced, but in some cases it becomes permanent, resulting in irreversible damage to the panel.

Manufacturers offer different estimates regarding the lifespan of OLED TVs. Sony claims that OLED TVs have a similar lifespan to an average LCD TV. TCL estimates an average lifespan of eight to ten years. Samsung claims that its OLED TVs can withstand 50,000–100,000 hours of viewing, equivalent to approximately 10–20 years of "normal" use. In 2016, LG announced that its OLED TVs could withstand 100,000 hours of viewing, equivalent to approximately 30 years of regular home use.

Brands have also introduced tools to reduce the risk of burn-in, such as periodic pixel refreshes, full panel resets, and image shift mechanisms.

Samsung S85F з OLED-matrix. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

Independent testers also weighed in on the topic of durability. The RTINGS team tested over 100 TV models, conducting an accelerated test that simulated 10 years of home use and three years of laboratory conditions. After 18 months, they reported that all OLED TVs showed signs of permanent burn-in. The Samsung OLED TV performed the best, while the Hisense and Vizio models performed the worst.

After three years, RTINGS noted that the LG G2 OLED stopped working after 24 months due to "dead" pixels. Samsung and Sony OLED TVs malfunctioned after four months due to power supply and internet component issues, respectively. The team emphasized that all the tested OLEDs showed burn-in within the first few months of testing.

Despite this, RTINGS' conclusions are positive: based on their observations, OLED TVs often outlast other types of displays and demonstrate the fewest problems. Therefore, if maximum longevity is the priority and price is not a concern, OLED is considered one of the safest and most eye-pleasing options. Thanks to modern protective functions and careful use, serious difficulties with current OLED TV generations are not usually expected.

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