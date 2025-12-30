TV's USB port — 5 ways to level up your device

Connecting a USB device to a TV. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

Most smart TVs have USB ports located on the back panel near the HDMI ports. These ports are rarely used because they are difficult to access. However, even a standard USB 2.0 port can provide a TV with useful features, such as displaying photos and powering external devices.

ZDNET discusses five ways to use a TV's USB port.

Display photos and videos without copying them elsewhere

The TV can function as a basic media player or slideshow viewer. Simply connect a flash drive or external disk, and the system will usually prompt you to view the files immediately. It's also convenient that the content is read directly from the storage device, so there's no need to duplicate files or risk overloading the TV with unnecessary data.

Use the TV as a second monitor

If you need more space on your computer screen for documents, spreadsheets, or multiple windows, you can connect wireless peripherals via a Bluetooth adapter and use the TV as an additional display. The idea is to have more screen space for your tasks, even if you have to compromise on color accuracy or resolution.

Streaming video on an older TV with no outlet nearby

Some streaming devices connect to an HDMI port to transmit the signal, but they can receive power through a USB port. For example, a television with a Roku Streaming Stick can be powered by a short USB cable, eliminating the need for a wall outlet. However, this option is not ideal. Powering a device with its own processor from the TV can cause overheating, freezing, or unstable performance, although it works in many cases.

"Emergency" charging

You can charge your smartphone, game pad, or other gadget through the TV's USB port, provided you have the right cable. The obvious downside is that these ports are designed primarily for data transmission and powering low-power devices, so charging will be slow.

Updating the firmware via a flash drive

If the TV does not have an internet connection or is an older model without smart functions, a USB drive becomes critical for updates. Manufacturers upload firmware files to support pages. Find your model, download the update to a USB drive, and install it on your TV. After the procedure, you may need to reboot the TV.

