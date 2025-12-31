How to check battery wear on Android — service code and apps

Smartphone is charging. Photo: Unsplash

A smartphone battery loses capacity over time, directly affecting its autonomy and stability. To understand the battery's true condition, it is worth periodically checking it. This can be done on Android devices in many simple ways.

RadioTrek explains how to do this.

How to check the smartphone battery health

One of the fastest ways is to check battery data through the Android service menu. Open the "Phone" app and enter the code *#*#4636#*#*. A menu with the main battery parameters will then appear, including the battery status and current capacity.

For Samsung smartphones, a different code is used: *#0228#. This menu also displays key battery-related indicators.

Another option is to use apps from the Play Store. AccuBattery and Battery Guru, for example, can show the battery's wear level and real capacity.

