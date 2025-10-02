Who creates Lady Gaga’s looks — the star’s favorite brands

Lady Gaga. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Lady Gaga became a star in 2008 thanks to her hit Poker Face. Over the years, her style has evolved from theatrical extravagance to sensual looks and even an interest in country. Along with these transformations, her favorite designers have also changed.

Vogue UA highlighted five brands that Lady Gaga has remained loyal to for many years.

Fashion brands loved by Lady Gaga

Brandon Maxwell

Today, Lady Gaga chooses Brandon Maxwell for her stage looks. He worked on her tours with Tony Bennett and, thanks to the singer, went on to establish his own brand. Lady Gaga took part in preparing the shows, assisting backstage, which further emphasizes her close connection with the designer.

Donatella Versace

Donatella and Lady Gaga have maintained a close friendship for many years. In 2014, the singer became the face of a Versace collection, and in 2017, the designer personally oversaw the creation of Gaga’s stage costumes for her Super Bowl performance. For red carpet appearances, Lady Gaga often chooses Atelier Versace gowns designed especially for her, showcasing her commitment to the brand’s bold and daring style.

Alexander McQueen

McQueen was one of the first designers to believe in Lady Gaga and to support her individuality. He was the mastermind behind the legendary look for the Bad Romance music video. After his passing, the singer purchased a pair of Armadillo shoes from this collection at an auction — a rare and valuable piece that became a symbol of her memory of a creative friend.

Giorgio Armani

Even though the Armani brand is often associated with restraint and elegance, the designer has created bold stage costumes specifically for Lady Gaga. His designs were featured during the Born This Way tour in 2012, where the singer showcased vibrant and unforgettable looks.

Marc Jacobs

Lady Gaga has been a muse for Marc Jacobs and has frequently participated in the brand’s fashion shows. The designer’s creations often appear on red carpets and major stages, including the 2016 Grammys and during makeup preparations for her 2017 Super Bowl performance. Marc Jacobs’ outfits help her craft striking transformations and daring fashion experiments.

