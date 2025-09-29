Which jewelry brings misfortune — pieces you should never wear

Jewelry that attracts misfortune — a magnet for bad luck

Jewelry is not just a beautiful item that complements your look. It is filled with energy and can attract various events into a person’s life. Some rings, earrings, or pendants, for example, can bring misfortune and bad luck.

Which pieces of jewelry should not be worn

Found jewelry

Such items carry negative energy. The previous owner of the jewelry likely suffered and cried over its loss, so it may have absorbed their sorrow. Under no circumstances should you wear a found piece.

Stolen jewelry

Even the most expensive stolen jewelry will never bring happiness. On the contrary, it will bring pain and disappointment. According to beliefs, it is said that a thief takes all the negativity and illnesses onto themselves when they steal jewelry.

Jewelry with synthetic stones

It has long been believed that gold jewelry should not be combined with synthetic stones. Such stones absorb the energy of their owner and draw out their positivity and health. It is better to choose natural stones.

Pawnshop jewelry

People usually sell jewelry to a pawnshop not out of a good life. Most often, they simply have no other choice, and a "dark streak" begins in their lives. Additionally, pawnshops often receive stolen or deceitfully obtained jewelry. These pieces carry negative energy and can attract misfortune.

Jewelry gifted by ill-wishers

Jewelry brings happiness when it is given from the heart. However, if a piece is gifted by someone you frequently have conflicts with, it is better not to accept it. Besides negative energy, it will bring nothing positive into your life.

