Eurovision 2025 — Who is Sweden's representative KAJ band

15 April 2025 17:00
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor
KAJ band to represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel
KAJ band. Photo: humorgruppenkaj
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor

KAJ will represent Sweden at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. According to bookmakers, the trio has every chance of winning in 2025.

In the article, Novyny.LIVE told what is known about the band.

Swedish band KAJ

Sweden chooses a representative for the Eurovision Song Contest through the Melodifestivalen festival. The final selection took place on March 8, with 12 candidates competing.

In the end, a trio called KAJ won, having received the most votes. The name of the band consists of the first letters of the names of the three members: Kevin Holmström, Axel Oman and Jakob Norrgaard.

Swedish band KAJ at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 - what is known about them
KAJ band. Pjoto: eurovoix

KAJ was formed in 2009 in the Finnish region of Ostrobothnia. This is the first time that a band of Finnish origin has represented Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest. At the same time, this is the first song in Swedish since 1998, as the performers have always performed in English.

Earlier, we wrote about the duo Abor & Tynna. This year, the artists will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

We also wrote about Tommy Cash, the representative of Estonia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Sweden Europe singer contest Eurovision 2025
Eurovision 2025 — Who is Sweden's representative KAJ band

