Meet Sissal: Denmark’s rising star at Eurovision 2025

Singer Sissal. Photo: Eurovision

Denmark has chosen singer Sissal, originally from the Faroe Islands, to represent the country at Eurovision 2025 with her electro-pop track Hallucination. She will perform 11th in the second semi-final.

Novyny.LIVE reveals everything you need to know about this rising star.

Who is Sissal?

Born in 1995 in Tórshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands, Sissal comes from an artistic family — her mother, Mikkalina Nordberg, is a well-known local painter. Sissal made her stage debut at the age of 10 and won her first singing competition, Nosa Barnaprix, in 2005.

In 2020, she moved to Copenhagen to pursue music professionally. Now a mother of two, she openly speaks about balancing motherhood with a music career and hopes to inspire other women to follow their dreams regardless of life’s challenges.

In February 2025, she released her debut EP Hear Me Now and went on to win Dansk Melodi Grand Prix with Hallucination, becoming the second Faroese artist to represent Denmark at Eurovision after Reiley in 2023.

What is Hallucination about?

Hallucination is an atmospheric electropop song that channels the Scandinavian pop spirit of Robyn and Dagny. According to Sissal, the track explores an intense emotional connection with another person — one so deep it blurs the line between reality and imagination.

Co-produced with Virgin Records, the song combines modern EDM sound with rare emotional depth — a powerful twist on the typical dance anthem.

