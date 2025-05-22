The bridge near Fuji in Japan has gone viral — Best photography spot for Mt. Fuji

Fuji's dream bridge. Photo: Facebook/Japan Moments

Japanese residents complain about the increase in tourists to Mount Fuji. This has been happening since the construction of a new bridge that offers an incredible view of one of the country's most iconic landmarks.

Here's why you should visit the Fuji Dream Bridge

Built in 2016 with government support, the bridge was constructed to promote the region among tourists. It has become extremely popular due to its unrivaled views of the legendary mountain. On peak days, more than 1,000 tourists visit the bridge, causing problems for local residents. They complain that travelers park in their yards and fill their parking lots. Additionally, the narrow roads cannot withstand such heavy traffic.

The government has taken several steps to address this issue. For example, it has installed signs in different languages urging visitors to respect the locals and has provided free parking. However, these solutions have not yet solved the problem.

Mount Fuji is the highest peak in Japan. This active volcano is located about 100 km from the capital, Tokyo.

