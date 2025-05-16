Cheap and interesting country in Africa — a paradise for tourists

A tourist on holiday. Photo: Freepik

Most tourists choose such popular European countries as Spain, Portugal, and Turkey for their holidays. However, few people know about the beautiful country on the Mediterranean coast in Africa, which is no less beautiful but more profitable for the wallet.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

Where to go on holiday

TikTok user agnew_travels called Egypt "the best place to go on holiday." In addition, travelling to this country is much more profitable than Spain and Portugal.

The tourist explained that Egyptian resorts do not have annoying sellers at every turn.

"Constant nagging, constant pressuring you into buying stuff, and just, whenever you're out having a look at things, whenever you go inside, you almost feel bad if you don't purchase something," the man shared.

According to the tourist, food prices in Turkey are also too high, especially in "all-inclusive" hotels.

"In Egypt, I've never had a problem with the food, and it's a lot cheaper," he added.

The man also emphasized that prices for things and souvenirs are much higher in Turkey.

As a reminder, we talked about the most dangerous locations in the world. We also wrote that Disney will build the new amusement park in the Middle East for the first time.