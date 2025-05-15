First Disneyland in the Middle East — Abu Dhabi will get a new theme park

Disneyland. Photo from open sources

For the first time in 15 years, the Walt Disney Company will build a new theme park. The Mouse House will open in Abu Dhabi, marking the company's entry into the Middle East, the Mirror US reports.

It will be the first Disneyland in the Middle East

According to reports, the park is being developed and constructed by Abu Dhabi's Miral, while Disney Imagineers are working on the creative design and operational oversight. The park will be located on Yas Island, a 50-minute drive from Dubai.

According to the company, the park will resemble the Tomorrowland and will be the most technologically advanced to date. At the same time, it will have a classic castle, as do all Disney resorts. Artistic renderings of the castle suggest that it will have a crystal-like structure.

Disneyland's Tommorowland. Photo from open sources

The company plans to open the park in the early 2030s.

