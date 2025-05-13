10 things to do in Málaga in 2025 — Beautiful and unpopular city in Spain

Streets of Malaga, Spain. Photo: expedia.ca

Spain is a sunny country where you can hear flamenco at every turn. But don't rush to Barcelona for a new experience.

Travel blogger angeliki.a_ on TikTok told about the incredible Spanish city of Málaga.

Advertisement

10 things to do in Málaga, Spain

The tourist advised to visit the city of Málaga in Spain. She noted that the city impresses with its beautiful architecture, sea and mountain views and spacious beaches.

There are many castles and fortresses in Malaga that offer impressive views of the old city and the sea. The city also offers a variety of restaurants serving traditional dishes such as churros with chocolate.

Málaga is the birthplace of the famous artist Pablo Picasso, so the tourist recommends visiting the museum dedicated to him.

In the evening, the traveler recommends attending a performance at the flamenco theater, which shows the true atmosphere and spirit of the city.

@angeliki.a_ 𝟭𝟬 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱𝗻’𝘁 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗮⬇️ 💠Stroll around the historic city center! It features narrow streets, beautiful plazas, and well-preserved architecture. You’ll also find plenty of tapas bars, cafes, and shops and cars without license are not permitted! 💠Alcazaba – Explore the Moorish fortress with its gardens and stunning views. 💠Roman Theatre – Known too as Teatro Romano de Málaga, it dates back to the 1st century BC. It was built during the reign of Emperor Augustus and is one of the city’s oldest surviving structures. Located at the foot of the Alcazaba fortress! 💠Gibralfaro Castle – Hike up for panoramic views of the city and coastline. I took a taxi instead to go up! 💠Picasso Museum – See works by Pablo Picasso, who was born in Málaga. 💠Malaga Cathedral – Admire the impressive architecture of this Renaissance cathedral. So stunning inside! 💠La Malagueta Beach – Relax on the city’s most famous beach. 💠Gibralfaro Castle – Hike up for panoramic views of the city and coastline. 💠Calle Larios – Stroll along the main shopping street. 💠Muelle Uno: A modern waterfront promenade in Málaga, offering shops, restaurants, and leisure activities. Highlights include the Centre Pompidou Málaga, the lighthouse, scenic sea views, and a mix of local and international dining and shopping options! 🆘 Don’t miss an epic hike on Caminito del Rey—breathtaking and unforgettable! 🇪🇸🚶‍♀️✨ 1 hour drive from Malaga! #VisitMalaga #MálagaLovers #SouthernSpain #SpainVibes #MalagaExperience #TravelAndalusia #SunAndCulture #MálagaOldTown #PicassoBirthplace #mediterraneanlife ♬ Passionate Spanish Flamenco, Spanish(1324031) - tmk93

As a reminder, we told you why tourists are fined in one of the most popular national parks in Italy.

We also wrote that Norway may introduce a tourist tax this summer.