One of the best beaches in Italy — Tourist guide for Summer 2025

The beach of Tropea in Italy. Photo: ladolcevitatropea.it

Tropea Beach, nestled in the charming town of Tropea on Italy’s Calabrian west coast, is famed for its dramatic cliffs, pristine sands, and crystal-clear waters.

Advertisement

The resort’s natural beauty caught the attention of the Express.

Here's why you should visit Tropea, Italy

Tropea Beach has everything tourists need, whether they love outdoor activities or just like to sunbathe. There are sun loungers and umbrellas, as well as a beach bar. You can also go diving or snorkeling in the clear water.

Tropea impresses not only with its beach, but also with its history and numerous attractions that everyone should see.

The Cathedral of Maria Santissima di Romania, for example, is considered "one of the most charming religious buildings in Calabria" by the region's tourist board. Built in 1163, it was completely restored in the 20th century.

The beach of Tropea in Italy. Photo: calabriatheotheritaly.com

As a reminder, we told you why tourists are fined in one of the most popular national parks in Italy.

We also wrote that Norway may introduce a tourist tax this summer.