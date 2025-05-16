Dangerous places in the world for tourists — a selection

Lake Natron. Photo: From open sources

Travelling the world is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in different cultures and admire incredible nature. However, not all countries and cities are safe for tourists.

The Bermuda Triangle

One of the most famous supernatural places on the planet. Over the years, hundreds of boats and aircraft have disappeared without a trace. The three points of the Triangle are Miami, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda.

Lake Natron in Tanzania

According to rumors, it can turn animals to stone due to the toxicity of the water. Despite the danger, the lake is a popular breeding ground for flamingos.

Lake Natron. Photo: From open sources

Lake Nyos in Cameroon

It is located in the volcanic crater. In August 1986, the volcano released a huge cloud of carbon dioxide that swept over the area and killed more than 1,000 people.

Lake Nyos. Photo: From open sources

Madidi National Park in Bolivia

It is an incredibly nice jungle filled with deadly plants and animals that can maim and kill tourists. The park was founded in the 1990s, and visitors should be extremely careful when visiting it.

Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands

In the mid-20th century, during the nuclear arms race, it was a place where nuclear tests took place. People can't live there because the groundwater is heavily contaminated as a result of these tests.

Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Photo: From open sources

