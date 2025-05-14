Tips for tourists — How not to get lost in a foreign country without Wi-Fi

A compass in the hand of a tourist. Photo: Freepik

While traveling, you may find yourself in an unforeseen situation without access to the internet or maps. However, an expert has advised a life hack that can help you.

This was reported by the Daily Express.

A useful lifehack for travelers

Travel expert Neil Atkinson recommended downloading offline maps of your destination before you leave.

"It's completely free and can save you hours of stress, whether you're exploring Britain or wandering around Barcelona," the expert emphasized.

Before setting out on a tourist route, be sure to check that you have downloaded the map while you have an internet connection. An error may have occurred while downloading it.

Google Maps app on a smartphone. Photo: Freepik

The expert warned about the drawbacks of autonomous maps. For example, you won't be able to see public transportation routes or traffic updates.

Here's how to download an offline map:

First, download and open the Google Maps app. Tap your profile picture in the upper right corner, select "Offline Maps", and then choose "Custom map".

Adjust the blue box to cover the city or village you plan to visit. Finally, click "Download", and the offline map will be ready to use.

