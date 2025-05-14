A hidden city near Pisa with beautiful views and delicious wine

Streets of the Italian city. Photo: tripadvisor.com

In the Italian city of Pisa, there are almost always long lines at museums and restaurants due to the large number of tourists. However, there is a small, cozy village near Pisa that impresses with its beauty.

Here's why you should visit the Italian village of Lari

Located in the municipality of Casciana Terme Lari, Lari sits at a high altitude for Tuscany. The village is centered around a castle that offers incredible panoramic views of the Italian countryside. It is home to about 6,000 people.

Lari impresses with its picturesque streets lined with historic, colorful buildings. The medieval fortress of Castello dei Vicari is the village's calling card. Built in the 11th century, its walls, towers, and courtyard are well-preserved to this day.

Other attractions include the Church of San Leonardo and the Palazzo dei Vicari, which has ancient walls.

You can buy locally produced olive oil and wine in the shops. Tourists can also attend cooking classes, where they can learn to prepare traditional Italian dishes with the help of chefs. Popular dishes include homemade pasta, bruschetta, and tiramisu.

