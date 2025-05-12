How to travel safely alone — Tips for solo travelers

Solo traveler advises on how to travel safely alone
Traveling alone is wonderful in its own way. You can choose your own entertainment and route without having to adapt to the schedule and tastes of others. However, being a solo tourist is not always safe, as the Daily Express writes.
Here's how to travel safely alone
Lydia Swinscone, a solo traveler who has visited more than 30 countries on her own, shared her tips for having a great and safe vacation.
She admitted that she would never arrive in a new city without pre-booked accommodations and always plans to arrive during the day.
If your flight is delayed and you arrive late at night, it is best to order a car from a registered taxi company.
"Wandering unfamiliar streets alone at night with a backpack or luggage is not a good idea, no matter what country you're in," Lydia said.
The tourist advised to leave valuables at home and be sure to take a small first aid kit with you, which should contain band-aids, painkillers, and other necessary medicines.
