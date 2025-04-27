In which countries Ryanair e-tickets cannot be used

A Ryanair airplane. Photo: Pinterest

Ryanair passengers could face hefty fines if they fail to print their boarding passes for flights departing from three specific countries, as the airline will refuse boarding to those with only electronic tickets.

What Ryanair passengers need to know

Around 80 percent of Ryanair passengers already use electronic tickets. New rules requiring only digital boarding passes for flights will take effect on November 3, 2025 — with the exception of three countries.

While the low-cost airline accepts digital boarding passes at most airports in its network, there are exceptions: Turkey (excluding Dalaman Airport), Morocco, and Tirana in Albania. In these locations, passengers must print their boarding passes due to technical limitations. It remains unclear when digital boarding passes will be accepted in these countries.

If passengers need a printed boarding pass, they can obtain one at the check-in desk — but they will be charged a reissue fee of €20.

