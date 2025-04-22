Scandal in Rome over JD Vance — The Colosseum was closed for tourists

The Colosseum in Rome. Photo: Reuters

During his visit to Rome, US Vice President J.D. Vance planned to visit the Colosseum, which is why the famous tourist attraction was closed for some time. One of the travel companies intends to complain about the situation to the prosecutor's office of the Italian capital.

This was reported by ANSA.

Advertisement

Scandal in Rome

Because of Vance's possible visit, the attraction was closed and hundreds of tourists were disappointed that they would not be able to enter the Colosseum.

The travel company Codacons said that the unplanned closure of the Colosseum was a serious disrespect to the many tourists who had purchased tickets and queued to visit the cultural attraction.

Representatives of the company said they would first file a complaint with the Capitol's judicial authorities, asking them to open an investigation into the case.

The Colosseum in Rome. Photo: Reuters

On April 19, the Colosseum was heavily guarded for the visit of Vance's family, but only his wife Usha was allowed in, while the American vice president stayed at the Taverna villa.

As a reminder, we told you which island in Greece everyone should visit.

Also, we wrote about why everyone should visit Vietnam.