Venice introduces day tripper entry fee — How does it work?

Starting from April 18, 2025, Venice will return the tourist tax. Travelers will have to pay an additional 10 euros.

This was reported by the Independent.

Traveling to Venice has become less affordable

It is noted that a tourist fee of 10 euros will be applied daily from April 18 to May 4, and then every weekend until the end of July for all visitors who come to Venice from 8:30 to 16:00 without booking an overnight stay in the city.

The Venice Access Fee is paid online, and if you book four days before the date of entry, you will receive a 50% discount, i.e., the fee will be 5 euros. The tax does not apply to people with hotel reservations and children under 14 years of age.

The canals of Venice. Photo: italyheaven.co.uk

"The Venice government hopes that a higher fee for a one-day stay will help reduce overcrowding at attractions such as St. Mark's Square and the Doge's Palace, or at least allow the city council to better cope with the effects of the excessive flow of tourists," the statement said.

