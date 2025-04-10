Our social media:

600 euros fine for bikini — Rules for tourists in Croatia

10 April 2025 21:00
Fines in Croatia for tourists — How to avoid unnecessary expenses
A tourist at the beach. Photo: Freepik
Many popular tourist destinations have introduced rules that prohibit visitors from wearing too revealing clothing in shops and restaurants. They are also in effect at one of the popular resorts in Croatia.

This is reported by the Daily Express.

Fines in Croatia

It is noted that you can get a hefty fine of 600 euros for wearing a bikini on the island of Hvar in Croatia.

Also, tourists who decide to take a shirtless walk in the city center can be fined 500 euros.

The popular resort also imposes fines for public alcohol consumption. Violators have to pay 700 euros.

Tourists in Croatia. Photo: blog.valamar.com
Tourists in Croatia. Photo: blog.valamar.com

On the island of Hvar, there are also fines for taking noble pearl shells off the beach. It is 67 euros for each shell.

According to Adriadic Croatia International, these mollusks are endangered. Researchers say that rising sea temperatures are causing the shell to become extinct.

Noble pearl shells. Photo: blog.mares.com
Noble pearl shells. Photo: blog.mares.com

