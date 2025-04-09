Bans in Poland — How to avoid getting a fine for tourists

A tourist in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo: Freepik

When preparing for a new trip, you should be aware of the laws of the country where you are planning your route. Sometimes, not very obvious things can cause problems.

What can you be fined for in Poland

Poland has strict childcare laws, here you can get a fine if your child under the age of 7 is not accompanied by an adult. In addition, children less than 150 centimeters tall must travel in a car seat.

Also, children under the age of 19 are strictly prohibited from riding skateboards or bicycles on roads or bike paths without adult supervision. At the age of 10, children must obtain a special document. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in a fine of 200 zlotys (approx. $51).

EU countries also have strict requirements for pet ownership. Owners must provide the animal with unobstructed access to a room where it can hide from heat and cold, as well as food and water. Breaking the law can result in a fine of 1000 zlotys (approx. $257).

Dogs of all breeds must be kept on a leash and aggressive dogs must be muzzled. Violation of these rules may result in a fine of 500 zlotys (approx. $128).

To grill meat and relax with friends, you should choose specially designated places. It is strictly forbidden to make a fire less than 100 meters from the forest. You can get a fine of 500 zlotys (approx. $128) for grilling in a place not intended for this purpose.

