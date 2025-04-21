Turkish Airlines hand luggage in 2025

A Turkish Airlines plane. Photo: Reuters

If you have booked a ticket with Turkish Airlines this year, it is worth reading the rules for carrying hand luggage. This knowledge will help you avoid unnecessary surcharges at the airport.

The size of passengers' hand luggage on Turkish Airlines

According to Turkish Airlines baggage rules, an economy class passenger can take a bag with a size of up to 55x40x23 cm and a weight of up to 8 kg. Business class passengers can take two bags with dimensions not exceeding 55x40x23 cm.

In addition to hand luggage, each Turkish Airlines passenger is entitled to take one personal item — a laptop, tablet, handbag, or umbrella. The parameters should not exceed 40x30x15 cm and weigh 4 kilograms. The length of the umbrella should not exceed 90 cm.

If a passenger takes 2 laptops with him/her, he/she must leave one of them in the backpack.

If you exceed the specified sizes, airline employees will force you to check your belongings in and pay a baggage tax. The cost will depend on the destination and date.

