The world's tallest bridge in China — video

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. Photo: Reuters

This summer, China will open the world's tallest bridge. The construction will be an engineering achievement of the country and will significantly improve the infrastructure of one of the regions.

CNN writes about it.

Advertisement

What the world's tallest bridge will look like

The construction of the world's tallest bridge is nearing completion. It is located in the city of Guizhou in southwestern China.

The bridge is 625 meters high and 2,890 meters long. The record-breaking bridge is scheduled to open at the end of June 2025.

Guizhou province is a mountainous region of China with difficult terrain. The bridge crosses the spectacular Huajiang Grand Canyon, which is called the "earth crack".

It is noted that the new bridge will not only impress tourists, but will also significantly improve logistics in the city. It is expected to reduce the travel time across the Huajiang Grand Canyon from two hours to one minute.

The bridge structures weigh 22,000 tonnes, which is equivalent to three Eiffel Towers.

@metrouk China will soon reveal the world’s highest bridge, stretching two miles across a massive canyon and cutting travel time from one hour to just a minute. The new Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will open in June and comes with a price tag of £216,000,000. The new build is impressive – towering more than 200 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower, and weighing three times more. Other than providing vital transportation links in a more rural area of China, the new bridge will also be a major tourist attraction. #china #engineering #bridge #news #worldnews #amazing ♬ The Champion - Lux-Inspira

As a reminder, we wrote about the city in Italy with the most delicious desserts. We also wrote about how to upgrade to business class without extra payment.