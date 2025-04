Найвищий у світі міст в Китаї — відео

China will soon reveal the world’s highest bridge, stretching two miles across a massive canyon and cutting travel time from one hour to just a minute. The new Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will open in June and comes with a price tag of £216,000,000. The new build is impressive – towering more than 200 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower, and weighing three times more. Other than providing vital transportation links in a more rural area of China, the new bridge will also be a major tourist attraction. #china #engineering #bridge #news #worldnews #amazing