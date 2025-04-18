Incredible island in Greece — why you should visit Syros Island

Syros Island. Photo: livethegreeklife.com

Santorini and Mykonos remain among the most popular islands in Greece among tourists. However, due to the popularity, instead of a great holiday, you will have to face huge queues and crowds of travellers.

Why you should visit the island of Syros

However, there are still many islands in Greece that have not yet been discovered by tourists. One such place is the stunning island of Syros, which is just a 30-minute ferry ride from Mykonos.

The island combines the Venetian Catholic style, architecture, and traditions of Eastern Greek culture, which dates back to the Bronze Age.

Tourists should definitely visit the Industrial Museum, housed in three different buildings that demonstrate the economic growth of the city. Among the city's other notable attractions are the Orthodox churches, including Metamorphosis Sotiros and Kimisis Theotokou.

The island of Syros in Greece. Photo: seadream.com

History buffs will be impressed by the remains of the archaic Temple of Athena, located near the ferry port and offering picturesque views of the harbour. This temple, built in the 6th century BC, is dedicated to the goddess Athena. However, it is accessible only by steep stairs.

Syros also has an airport (JSY), where the popular Aegean Airlines, SKY Express, and Wizz Air fly.

