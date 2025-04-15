How South Koreans take care of themselves — secrets of youth and beauty

A girl taking care of her skin. Photo: Freepik

South Korea has a well-developed cosmetology industry, and one of the cults of its residents is taking care of their appearance and skin. The traveler showed the popular anti-aging procedure in this country, which is done by Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.

How Koreans preserve their youth

The traveler shared that he went to Seoul, the capital of South Korea, because it is "the best place in the world for skin care." The man, at the age of 38, dared to try injections with salmon sperm.

First, the traveler underwent the Oxypod procedure at the clinic, which is designed to deeply moisturize and restore the skin, and then a thick mask was applied. After the mask, an anesthetic cream was applied to the tourist's entire face, which was left for some time to take effect. Before the injections, the man's face was disinfected.

In cosmetology, salmon sperm is used to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, as well as to intensively moisturize and rejuvenate the skin.

The tourist shared that he felt a little pain during the injections, but it was not critical. The skin immediately after the procedure looked a little bumpy.

The beautician completed the treatment with a soothing mask and a procedure with LED light.

The traveler shared the results a week after the injections. The man was delighted with the quality of his skin. It looked more elastic and fresh.

Nicky's face before the procedure. Photo: Instagram

Nicky's face a week after the procedure. Photo: Instagram

