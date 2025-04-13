What to see in Thessaloniki — Guide for tourists

The Greek city of Thessaloniki. Photo: wikipedia.org

Thessaloniki is the second-largest city in Greece, located on the coast of the Macedonia region in the north of the country. Thessaloniki impresses with its incredible history and culture, delicious cuisine and seascapes.

Why you should visit Thessaloniki in Greece

Thessaloniki is considered the cultural capital of Greece. It impresses tourists with its ancient open-air amphitheaters, one of the largest concert halls in the country, and an annual international film festival.

Among the historical buildings that tourists should definitely visit are the 7th century Agios Dimitrios Church, the Ottoman White Tower and the 14th century Vlatadon Monastery.

The city also has the largest number of cafés and bars per capita of any European city. In addition, Lonely Planet has included Thessaloniki in its list of the "Best Party Cities" in the world.

Since 2021, Thessaloniki has been recognized as a UNESCO Gastronomic City. The city received this title for its well-developed unique cuisine with traditional ingredients such as olive oil and feta cheese.

