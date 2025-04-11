Why you should visit Verona in Italy — the city's business cards

The Italian city of Verona. Photo: wanderyourway.com

The Italian city of Verona is underrated by tourists. It is a real, authentic gem that impresses with its incredible nature and history.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Advertisement

Why you should visit Verona in Italy

The city of Verona is located in northern Italy and is steeped in romance, history and tradition. Almost all locations are within walking distance. Walking along its quiet, cobbled streets and cosy squares is easy to navigate.

It was in the Italian city of Verona that the action of Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet took place. Tourists can visit the Casa di Giulietta (Juliet's House) and take pictures on its balcony.

Piazza delle Erbe, which was once a Roman forum and is now one of the city's many attractions.

The highlight of the city is Il Pompiere, which translates as "The Fireman". The restaurant is a real trattoria with a unique feature — a huge counter with dishes. Visitors are attracted by the variety of local cheeses and salumi, air-dried meat that is smoked or salted and left to mature.

Pompiere restaurant. Photo: tripadvisor.com

The city's trademark is also Veronese wine, in particular Rosso Veronese, which is a red wine from the Veneto region in northeastern Italy. This region is known for its light, bright and fruity wines that are easy to drink.

As a reminder, we told you why everyone should visit Vietnam. We also wrote about what you can be fined for in Poland.