Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Travel arrow Tourist told how to choose better plane seat at no extra payment arrow

Tourist told how to choose better plane seat at no extra payment

23 April 2025 12:47
Julia Bray - editor
Julia Bray
editor
How to choose a different seat on a Ryanair plane — tips for tourists
A Ryanair plane. Photo: Ryanair.com
Julia Bray - editor
Julia Bray
editor

Many airlines have too little space between the seats, which is very uncomfortable during long flights. The travel expert shared the secret of how to get extra legroom on a Ryanair plane without extra payments. 

The video was posted on TikTok.

Advertisement

How to make travelling by plane more comfortable

To book a separate seat on a Ryanair plane, you need to pay an additional tax. The system automatically allocates seats and you may end up in uncomfortable seats with little space between the seats. However, the tourist showed how to change your seat for free on board the plane.

You need to go to the Ryanair app just before the flight and click "Manage" in the top corner, and then "Change".

"After that, a list of all available seats on the flight appears. I find a couple of empty seats. Ideally, with extra legroom at the front of the plane, and I brazenly sit there," the man shared.

However, the tourist warned that it is better not to take seats in the first six rows, as they are often checked by flight attendants. According to the man, he has been travelling this way for several years and has never been approached by flight attendants.

As a reminder, we told you why JD Vance angered tourists in Rome. We also wrote about the city in Italy with the most delicious desserts.

flights plane airline tickets saving up Ryanair
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement