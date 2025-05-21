A tower built in 1375 collapsed in China on May 21 — was anyone injured?

Fengyang Drum Tower in China. Photo: reddit.com

Visitors to a centuries-old tourist attraction in eastern China had to evacuate when hundreds of roof tiles broke off and fell to the ground. The attraction is the Fengyang Drum Tower, which was built in 1375.

CNN reported this incident.

What happened at this tourist location in China?

The tower is a major tourist attraction in Anhui Province, located about 320 kilometers from Beijing, the Chinese capital.

On Monday, May 19, hundreds of tiles began sliding off the roof and falling to the ground, raising a huge cloud of gray-brown dust. The collapse reportedly occurred only a year after the roof was repaired.

Fortunately, no one was injured, according to the Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Fengyang County is famous for its history and culture. It was the birthplace of Zhu Yuanzhang (Emperor Hongwu), the founder of the Ming dynasty. Hongwu presided over a prosperous era famous for strong international trade and population growth.

