Paradise Islands in Asia — why you should visit the Philippines

The coast of the Philippines. Photo: Pexels

The Philippines, located in Southeast Asia, is a paradise of pristine beaches with crystal-clear water. The country is made up of more than 7,000 islands.

The Daily Express wrote about it.

Here's why you should visit the Philippine Islands

According to experienced traveler Drew Binsky, the Philippines impress with stunning scenery and hospitality.

"The people are very friendly, the food is one of the most underrated in the world, and honestly, if you want the best beaches, look to the Philippines," he said.

He said that the Philippines boasts extraordinary beaches with fine white sand and crystal-clear water.

Philippine Islands. Photo from open sources

Borkay, the central resort island, is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the Philippines. It is located along the west coast. Its white beaches are lined with palm trees, and there are dozens of beaches and restaurants where visitors can enjoy a cold beer for one euro or a three-course meal for two for 19 euros.

