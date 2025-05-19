Top 10 cities in Europe for budget travel in 2025 — the list

A tourist discovers new countries. Photo: Freepik

You don't need to save money for a long time to travel because you can find a city abroad that fits your budget. The Post Office Travel Report conducted a study and found the most affordable places to stay in Europe.

Advertisement

The Daily Mail wrote about it.

Where is it most affordable to vacation in Europe?

The study showed that Riga, the capital of Latvia, is the most affordable city for tourists. Accommodation, meals, public transportation, and visits to cultural attractions will cost tourists €300 per day in Riga.

Another Baltic city, Vilnius, took second place with an average cost of €310 per day, and Warsaw, Poland took third place with an average cost of €330 per day.

If you dream of sun and beaches, go to Portugal. It has more affordable prices than many other warm-climate countries.

Although prices in Lisbon have increased by 10.8%, a vacation in the Portuguese capital will cost €347 per day.

Lisbon. Photo: from open sources

Top 10 cheapest cities in Europe

Riga (Latvia) — €300; Vilnius (Lithuania) — €310; Warsaw (Poland) — €330; Podgorica (Montenegro) — €335; Lisbon (Portugal) — €347; Lille (France) — €347; Gdańsk (Poland) — €353; Kraków (Poland) — €353; Porto (Portugal) — €361; Zagreb (Croatia) — €361.

As a reminder, we wrote about the African country that's better than Turkey, Spain and Portugal for a vacation.

Also, we covered the top 5 most dangerous places in the world.