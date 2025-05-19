The castle on an island in France, as if from a Disney cartoon

Abbey on the island of Mont-Saint-Michel. Photo: from open sources

There is an island in Europe with an incredible Abbey that looks like a fairy-tale castle. It is located in the north of France.

Why should you visit Mont-Saint-Michel?

The island of Mont-Saint-Michel is located in the bay between Normandy and Brittany and is one of the most fascinating sights in Europe. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attracts millions of visitors every year.

The island's history dates back to 708 AD, when the Archangel Michael appeared to Bishop Aubert and ordered him to build a church on the mountain. Over time, the Abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel became a major pilgrimage site and center of learning in medieval Europe. It was built in the Romanesque and Gothic styles.

Mont-Saint-Michel also played an important role during the Hundred Years' War. It was fortified with powerful ramparts and withstood a long English siege between 1423 and 1434.

During the French Revolution, the Abbey was turned into a prison, which lasted until 1863. It was later restored as a historical monument. Today, a small community of monks and nuns still lives on the island, and Mont-Saint-Michel is open to the public. Tourists can stroll through the island's winding medieval streets with local shops, restaurants, and museums.

It is best to visit the island in the early morning or even stay overnight, especially during the off-peak season.

