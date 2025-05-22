Budget Holiday in Italy — an alternative to the Maldives

The island of Sardinia. Photo: citalia.com

It's not too late to plan your summer holiday, as it may be more affordable than you think. One of the budget options with an incredible coast is the Italian island of Sardinia.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

What is unique about Sardinia?

This cosy little island is often compared to the Maldives, the Caribbean, and Greece, but is much more affordable than these popular resorts.

Budget travel experts Holiday Pirates said that a five-day trip to the island in June this year can be snatched up for EUR 200 per person.

The island impresses with stunning beaches with unique pink sand. We are talking, in particular, about the Cavaliere beach. Tourists are also sure to enjoy the white sand beaches of Spiagga di Tuerredda in the Caribbean style, Cala Brandinchi, surrounded by pine forests and mountains, and Spiaggia Capriccioli, which is considered the most stunning beach on the Northern Costa Smeralda region.

In the capital of Sardinia, Cagliari, travellers can stroll through the streets of the old town, enjoy an underground tour of the caves, tunnels, and crypts hidden beneath the city, or visit the historic Bastion Saint Remy, the most iconic monument in Sardinia.

After arriving on the island, tourists can book a boat trip around the island, where they can see dolphins in their natural habitat.

As a reminder, we wrote about the African country that's better than Turkey, Spain, and Portugal for a vacation. We also wrote about the unusual McDonald's in Italy.