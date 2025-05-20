Unusual McDonald's in Rome — video

McDonald's dishes. Photo: Pexels

In Rome, Italy, tourists can have a snack in the unusual McDonald's. The establishment impresses with its unusual design and looks like a real museum.

The Mirror writes about it.

Beautiful McDonald's in Rome, Italy

At the restaurant in Rome, visitors are greeted by an exquisite statue of the Roman goddess Venus. In addition, the restaurant has a separate section dedicated to decadent-looking cakes, pies and donuts. However, due to its uniqueness, the place is always crowded.

TikTok user @moromatour shared footage from the Italian McDonald's. The video has received 1.8 million views.

"No matter where you are, got to try Maccies at least once, totally different menus and vibe! We were at this Maccies on Tuesday and it's actually massive, proper McCafe with pastries and coffee!" the traveller noted.

