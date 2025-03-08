Why you should visit the village of Andermatt in Switzerland — tips for tourists

The Swiss village of Andermatt. Photo: carter.eu

Andermatt, the small Swiss village in the picturesque Alps, is a spectacular place. However, here you will not meet crowds of tourists and can relax in complete silence.

Express writes about it.

Why you should visit the village of Andermatt in Switzerland

Andermatt used to be a military outpost, and now this village is home to many luxury resorts, Michelin-starred restaurants, and a ski resort. The village, located at an altitude of 1,444 meters above sea level, offers incredible views of the Alps. Egyptian developer Samih Sawiris made a USD 1.2 billion investment in the place.

Streets of the Swiss village of Andermatt. Photo: tripadvisor.com

In the summer, walkers can stroll along groomed trails overlooking the Ursern Valley, and in winter, Andermatt offers picturesque off-piste routes around the Sedrun and Disentis hills.

