Ryanair tickets may rise in price due to Trump's tariffs

Ryanair plane. Photo: Pinterest

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has warned about the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on the aviation industry. The company's costs may increase, and it will be forced to raise ticket prices.

This is written by the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Will Ryanair flights rise in price because of Trump

The head of the low-cost airline said that due to Trump's new duties, the airline should receive new planes in August, but delivery may be delayed if they increase in price.

"If tariffs are imposed on those aircraft, there's every likelihood we may delay the delivery. We might delay them and hope that common sense will prevail," he said.

Ryanair's CEO added that there is likely to be a "debate" over whether the manufacturers or the airline will bear the costs associated with the tariffs.

Delays in the delivery of airplanes could lead to increased demand and higher ticket prices for tourists.

Ryanair plane. Photo: Ryanair

The aviation industry has suffered losses due to the 25 percent tariffs on aluminum and steel used in aircraft manufacturing.

Earlier, we wrote about the unobvious reason you might be asked to leave the plane. Also, read how to overcome the fear of flying.