This country bans leaving food on your plate — here's why

This country bans leaving food on your plate — here's why

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 June 2025 18:02
What not to do while eating in India
Tourists are having lunch in another country. Photo: freepik.com
What you shouldn't do in India

In many cultures around the world, not finishing your meal is commonplace, but not in India. In this country, such behavior is considered disrespectful to the hostess's efforts.

Trafalgar writes about it.

What you shouldn't do in India

If you are planning a visit to India, you should definitely know that there are certain social norms in the country. In particular, leaving food on your plate is considered disrespectful to the host and hostess and their efforts.

It is believed that by doing so, you are devaluing the time and effort spent by the person who prepared the meal for you. In addition, after eating, it is essential to praise the chef's skills.

This country bans leaving food on your plate — here's why — photo 1
Lunch in India. Photo: freepik.com

In India, as in many countries around the world, it is customary to wash your hands before sitting down at the table. Indians also do not leave the table until the oldest member of the family has finished eating.

Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
