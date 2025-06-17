What not to do while eating in India

Tourists are having lunch in another country. Photo: freepik.com

In many cultures around the world, not finishing your meal is commonplace, but not in India. In this country, such behavior is considered disrespectful to the hostess's efforts.

Trafalgar writes about it.

What you shouldn't do in India

If you are planning a visit to India, you should definitely know that there are certain social norms in the country. In particular, leaving food on your plate is considered disrespectful to the host and hostess and their efforts.

It is believed that by doing so, you are devaluing the time and effort spent by the person who prepared the meal for you. In addition, after eating, it is essential to praise the chef's skills.

In India, as in many countries around the world, it is customary to wash your hands before sitting down at the table. Indians also do not leave the table until the oldest member of the family has finished eating.

