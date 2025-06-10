Wearing swimsuits in Italian towns? That's a €500 fine

The tourist is on the beach. Photo: freepik.com

In some regions of Italy, the fight against tourists wearing swimsuits outside the beach has intensified. Such a violation can result in a hefty fine.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

Harsh fines in Italy

The local authorities of the idyllic Amalfi Coast have introduced fines for those who like to walk in a swimsuit and swimming trunks outside the beach. Both tourists and locals can no longer parade in beachwear away from the sand and sea. Any such violation may result in a €500 fine.

The ban also applies to walking around the coastal cities with a naked torso. However, there are exceptions — beach clubs or hotels with direct access to the beach will not punish holidaymakers.

The hefty fine was introduced to prevent tourists in beachwear from entering the city center and to prevent them from visiting shops and eateries in this look.

Views of the idyllic Amalfi Coast. Photo: wikipedia.org

The relevant ban was introduced in 2022, after the then-mayor of the city of Coppola expressed concerns about decency. He stated that people wearing bikinis or toplessness "are considered by most people to be contrary to the decency and civility that characterise civilised coexistence". He also added that it could damage the image of the coast and reduce the flow of tourists.

Earlier, we wrote that the tourist told how to choose a better plane seat at no extra payment. Also, the doctor explains why you shouldn't wear leggings on an airplane.