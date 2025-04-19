Why you shouldn't wear leggings on board an airplane — Tips for tourists

Airplane salon. Photo: Pinterest

Leggings are a popular wardrobe item among tourists. However, despite their convenience, it is better not to wear them on the plane.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Why you can't fly in leggings

Phlebologist Hugh Pabaru explained that wearing tight clothes affects our blood circulation. Tight jeans or leggings disrupt it and can lead to serious health problems.

"Sitting for extended periods of time, especially on planes, can lead to blood pooling in the legs, increasing the risk for deep vein thrombosis ― a serious medical condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein of the leg," the expert shared.

According to the doctor, leggings tighten the waist, hips, and ankles, which are the places that most often swell during a flight.

A woman sitting in a plane. Photo: Pexels

Tight clothing also affects our lymphatic system, creating a kind of "tourniquet effect". Doctors advise choosing loose pants for the flight that will not provoke swelling.

